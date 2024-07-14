The dramatic sequence at his rally was captured in photos and on video.

How the possible assassination attempt on Donald Trump unfolded

Donald Trump was only minutes into his rally speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening when gunshots rang out, he dropped behind the lectern and he was swarmed by Secret Service agents.

The possible assassination attempt on the former president left at least one bystander dead, according to officials. The shooter, who officials said apparently fired multiple rounds from outside the venue's security perimeter, is also dead.

Trump was said to be "fine"after being taken to a local medical facility for treatment, a spokesperson for the former president said. The U.S. Secret Service also confirmed Trump is "safe" and that it was actively investigating what occurred.

Here is how the dramatic, historic moment unfolded.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Evan Vucci/AP

Talking about border security as shots heard

The former president was talking about immigration and criticizing the Biden administration's handling of the southern border to his crowd of supporters gathered at the Butler Farm show grounds in Butler County just before the scene took a violent turn.

Trump was pointing toward a screen displaying information the Trump campaign had prepared about border security.

"That arrow is the lowest amount of illegal immigration ever in recorded history into our country, and then, and then the worst president in the history of our country took over, and look what happened to our country, probably 20 million people. And you know, that's a little bit old, that chart, that chart's a couple of months old," Trump said as he pointed to the screen.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

"And if you want to really see something, that said, take a look what happened," Trump said just before the first shots were heard.

Trump raised his hand to his right ear as the shots rang out then quickly crouched behind his lectern as Secret Service agents -- heard saying "get down!" on audio from the podium mic -- swarmed around him.

'Get down!'

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Evan Vucci/AP

Some in the crowd were screaming as additional shots were fired.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Evan Vucci/AP

Secret Service tend to republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage at a rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After about a minute, and after someone, possibly an agent, yelled the shooter was down, Trump was helped to stand up still surrounded by Secret Service agents.

As he got to his feet, Trump could be heard telling the agents, "Let me get my shoes."

"I got you sir, I got you," one agent said.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024. Gene J. Puskar/AP

Trump raises his fist

As he was rushed off, Trump repeatedly raised his fist in the air toward the crowd who responded with a roar.

He appeared to mouth the words, "fight, fight."

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Evan Vucci/AP

As he was ushered off the stage, blood could be seen on his right ear and streaming down his face.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Secret Service agents continued to surround him as he made his way down the steps and was rushed into a black SUV.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Evan Vucci/AP

As agents tried to get him inside the vehicle, he once again turned to the crowd and raised his fist for all to see.