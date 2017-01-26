Carol Burnett, Ed Asner Remember Mary Tyler Moore

Jan 26, 2017, 7:56 AM ET
PHOTO: Mary Tyler Moore, right, hugs Carol Burnett in a dressing room in 1970 in New York. PlayArt Zelin/Getty Images
WATCH Remembering Mary Tyler Moore

Co-stars and longtime friends of Mary Tyler Moore are mourning the star's death, which was announced Wednesday afternoon. She was 80.

Carol Burnett honored the legendary actress today, telling ABC News’ "Good Morning America" that "she will be missed."

"And she will always be loved. And Mary Richards will live on,” Burnett, 83, said in a telephone interview of Moore’s character on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

“She truly was America's sweetheart."

PHOTO: Edward Asner and Mary Tyler Moore during the 2004 TV Land Awards Airing March 17, 2004 in Hollywood, California.J. Merritt/Getty Images
Edward Asner and Mary Tyler Moore during the 2004 TV Land Awards Airing March 17, 2004 in Hollywood, California.

Moore's character paved the way for working woman as an employee of fictional TV station WJM-TV in Minneapolis. Moore starred opposite Ed Asner, who played Mary Richards' boss, Lou Grant.

The show scored 29 Emmy's during its seven-season run.

"Every day going to work was a pleasure because the beautiful Mary was there waiting," Asner, 87, said this morning on "GMA."