'Cars 3' races to first place at the box office

Jun 19, 2017, 10:15 AM ET
PHOTO: Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson, left, and Cruz Ramirez, voiced by Cristela Alonzo in a scene from Disneys "Cars 3."PlayDisney-Pixar via AP
WATCH 'Cars 3' cast members talk about all new characters

"Cars 3" blew by "Wonder Woman" to take the top spot at the weekend box office. The latest installment of the Disney/Pixar animated franchise -- featuring the voices of Owen Wilson, Armie Hammer and Cristela Alonzo -- pulled in an estimated $53.5 million. ABC News is owned by Disney.

"Wonder Woman" finished in second place with an estimated $40.7 million, bringing its domestic total to just below $275 million. Overseas, the film added another $39.5 million, for a worldwide total of $571.8 million.

In third place was "All Eyez On Me," the Tupac Shakur biopic starring Demetrius Shipp Jr. It surpassed expectations, earning an estimated $27 million. "The Mummy" took fourth place with a $13.9 million haul. It tacked on another $53 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to nearly $300 million.

Review: 'Cars 3' steers a welcome if imperfect gender shift

Rounding out the top five was the thriller "47 Meters Down," starring Mandy Moore and Claire Holt, earning an estimated $11.5 million in its opening weekend.

Another new release, "Rough Night," had an even rougher weekend. The R-rated comedy starring Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell, Zoë Kravitz, Ilana Glazer and Kate McKinnon earned just $8 million for a seventh place finish.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

  • 1. "Cars 3," $53.5 million
  • 2. "Wonder Woman," $40.7 million
  • 3. "All Eyez On Me," $27 million
  • 4. "The Mummy," $13.9 million
  • 5. "47 Meters Down," $11.5 million
  • 6. "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," $8.5 million
  • 7. "Rough Night," $8 million
  • 8. "Captain Underpants," $7.35 million
  • 9. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," $4.98 million
  • 10. "It Comes at Night," $2.6 million