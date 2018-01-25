Casey Affleck won't attend the Oscars

Casey Affleck, who won the best actor Oscar last year, will not be attending the Academy Awards this year, his publicist confirmed to ABC News.

Traditionally, the previous best actor winner presents the best actress award at the show.

“We appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year,” a spokesperson for the Academy of Arts and Sciences told ABC News in a statement.

The decision comes amid an outpouring of support for the #MeToo movement, and Affleck, 42, was previously sued for sexual harassment by two women who worked with him on the 2010 film "I'm Still Here." The lawsuits were settled and Affleck has denied the allegations.

“It was settled to the satisfaction of all. I was hurt and upset — I am sure all were — but I am over it,” he told The New York Times last year. “It was an unfortunate situation — mostly for the innocent bystanders of the families of those involved.”