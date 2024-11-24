Hagerty: Public doesn't care if FBI does background check of Hegseth

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., a prominent ally of Donald Trump, said voters don't care who conducts background checks into the president-elect's Cabinet picks and that Trump would fire members of his administration who don't follow the policy he sets out.

In an interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Hagerty lambasted the records of some of President Joe Biden's Cabinet members and insisted that Trump will command compliance from top members of his upcoming administration.

"No one held to account," Hagerty said, name-checking Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, citing the bloody withdrawal from Afghanistan. "President Trump will fire people that don't do their job well. I fully expect everybody coming into the Cabinet will listen to President Trump. They'll let him set the policy, and they'll execute according to that plan."

