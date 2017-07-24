The season two premiere of "Insecure" not only shocked fans -- OMG, did you see the last 10 seconds? -- but it also teased what's to come in the next seven episodes.

The show's fans may have been excited to see the return of Los Angeles twenty-something Issa Dee and her crew of hilarious friends, but maybe not as excited as the cast of hit dramedy.

Star and creator Issa Rae, who plays her character of the same name, along with Yvonne Orji, who plays Molly, Jay Ellis, who portrays Lawrence, and Natasha Rothwell, who takes on the role of Kelli, live-tweeted the season premiere episode titled "Hella Great," much to fans delight.

Here's a recap of the episode from their perspective.

Season two returns and Issa is right season one left her -- heartbroken and still looking for love.

The very first scene shows a montage of Issa on several dates thanks to a variety of dating apps, but she can't stop thinking about her ex-boyfriend Lawrence, on whom she cheated.

Across town, Issa's bestie, Molly, is taking her own issues seriously, finally seeing a therapist. Well, one she can can stand. Molly reveals during a walk in the park with Issa that this is her third therapist. She clearly still needs help opening up.

Molly's "Ha Ha!" In therapy is the DUMBEST #InsecureHBO — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) July 24, 2017

True story: I was doing sit-ups on the lawn before this scene... (And sucking in ??) #Facts #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/wpINpUGeZE — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) July 24, 2017

It doesn't help that after Molly accidentally opened her co-worker Travis' mail, she realized that she's getting paid considerably less than her white male colleague.

Travis comin up on ALLLL dem coins! Molly ain't havin it! #EqualPay #InsecureHBO — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) July 24, 2017

Mollys face when she realized that check wasn't for her!!!@YvonneOrji #InsecureHBO — Jay Ellis (@JayREllis) July 24, 2017

To cheer Molly up -- and to plan a run-in with her ex, Lawrence -- Issa decides to throw a "wine down" that essentially means bringing loads of cheap wine to her house and inviting one guest.

Me and my friends would do WINE DOWNS in our broke days after college. So glad we got to put it in the show! #InsecureHBO #CheapWines — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) July 24, 2017

But things heated up pretty quickly -- and literally. A fire broke out in the kitchen, ending the party and Issa's plan of having Lawrence drop by to pick up his mail while she's throwing a party, making it seem like her life is good without him.

FunFact: all I was thinkin about during that fire scene-- "Protect your edges! This hair is highly flammable!" #SafetyFirst #InsecureHBO — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) July 24, 2017

The episode ends with Lawrence stopping by, anyway. But instead of Issa being ready, she's dressed in her undies.

Why do dudes ALWAYS show up when you WASN'T READY!! (That recoil tho Issa! ????) #InsecureHBO — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) July 24, 2017

That doesn't stop Lawrence from kissing her and then throwing her on the couch and taking things to the next level. When Lawrence says he has to leave, immediately after, Issa is left on the couch alone. Then she smiles.

That was ... hopeful? "Let It Burn" because I will forever stan for Jazmine Sullivan. #InsecureHBO — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) July 24, 2017

This last scene!!!! It's hit hard y'all. Where do we go from here?? #insecurehbo #lawrencehive — Jay Ellis (@JayREllis) July 24, 2017

More about where the characters "go from here," as Ellis asked on Twitter, will be revealed next Sunday.