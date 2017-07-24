Cast of 'Insecure' recaps shocking season 2 premiere

Jul 24, 2017, 10:54 AM ET
PHOTO: Issa Rae on the show "Insecure," on HBO. PlayAnne Marie Fox/HBO
WATCH Issa Rae on New Show 'Insecure'

The season two premiere of "Insecure" not only shocked fans -- OMG, did you see the last 10 seconds? -- but it also teased what's to come in the next seven episodes.

The show's fans may have been excited to see the return of Los Angeles twenty-something Issa Dee and her crew of hilarious friends, but maybe not as excited as the cast of hit dramedy.

Star and creator Issa Rae, who plays her character of the same name, along with Yvonne Orji, who plays Molly, Jay Ellis, who portrays Lawrence, and Natasha Rothwell, who takes on the role of Kelli, live-tweeted the season premiere episode titled "Hella Great," much to fans delight.

Here's a recap of the episode from their perspective.

Issa Rae on new show 'Insecure'

Season two returns and Issa is right season one left her -- heartbroken and still looking for love.

The very first scene shows a montage of Issa on several dates thanks to a variety of dating apps, but she can't stop thinking about her ex-boyfriend Lawrence, on whom she cheated.

Across town, Issa's bestie, Molly, is taking her own issues seriously, finally seeing a therapist. Well, one she can can stand. Molly reveals during a walk in the park with Issa that this is her third therapist. She clearly still needs help opening up.

It doesn't help that after Molly accidentally opened her co-worker Travis' mail, she realized that she's getting paid considerably less than her white male colleague.

To cheer Molly up -- and to plan a run-in with her ex, Lawrence -- Issa decides to throw a "wine down" that essentially means bringing loads of cheap wine to her house and inviting one guest.

But things heated up pretty quickly -- and literally. A fire broke out in the kitchen, ending the party and Issa's plan of having Lawrence drop by to pick up his mail while she's throwing a party, making it seem like her life is good without him.

The episode ends with Lawrence stopping by, anyway. But instead of Issa being ready, she's dressed in her undies.

That doesn't stop Lawrence from kissing her and then throwing her on the couch and taking things to the next level. When Lawrence says he has to leave, immediately after, Issa is left on the couch alone. Then she smiles.

More about where the characters "go from here," as Ellis asked on Twitter, will be revealed next Sunday.