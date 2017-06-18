Celebrities celebrate Father's Day with tributes and trips

Families around the U.S. are celebrating their fathers, and our favorite celebrities are no different.
From hanging out with dad, to taking trips with their children, celebs are celebrating too.
NFL player Tom Brady took a trip to visit the Great Wall of China to celebrate his Father's Day. Meanwhile, Nick Lachey stayed in the U.S. but visited OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Here's who else we spotted celebrating Father's Day by either remembering their own father, or simply enjoying themselves.
Happy Father's Day to all .... pic.twitter.com/emTkI9jQM0— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 18, 2017
Happy Father's Day to all those Dads out there doing their best. Love you Dad! ??????????????????????????#FathersDay— Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) June 18, 2017
I wish I could hug my dad for Father's Day, or even call him on the phone. Sleep warm, Poppa. pic.twitter.com/U8B7qClhPM— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) June 18, 2017
Elmo is making Elmo’s daddy a present for #FathersDay! Elmo loves Elmo’s daddy very much! pic.twitter.com/jjCjKJCbWv— Elmo (@elmo) June 18, 2017