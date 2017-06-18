Celebrities celebrate Father's Day with tributes and trips

Families around the U.S. are celebrating their fathers, and our favorite celebrities are no different.

From hanging out with dad, to taking trips with their children, celebs are celebrating too.

NFL player Tom Brady took a trip to visit the Great Wall of China to celebrate his Father's Day. Meanwhile, Nick Lachey stayed in the U.S. but visited OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Wo ài zhongguó ???? A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Another family vacation in the books. Great times with the kiddos! Until next time Scottsdale... #family A post shared by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Here's who else we spotted celebrating Father's Day by either remembering their own father, or simply enjoying themselves.

He did that! Congrats @andresogward #wardkovalev2 #SOG A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Happy Father's Day to all .... pic.twitter.com/emTkI9jQM0 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 18, 2017

@boomerrphelps and I hanging out today watching some amazing golf!! #usopen @justinthomas34 @rickiefowler @jordanspieth A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

Happy Father's Day to all those Dads out there doing their best. Love you Dad! ??????????????????????????#FathersDay — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) June 18, 2017

My Dearest Mr.Weatherspoon, I am SO proud of you for so many reasons, and one of them being the amazing Father you are to our son! He admires and loves you so much, as do I! #happyfathersday ?WEAREBLESSED? A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

I wish I could hug my dad for Father's Day, or even call him on the phone. Sleep warm, Poppa. pic.twitter.com/U8B7qClhPM — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) June 18, 2017

Happy Fathers Dad... Along with my mum the support they gave me helped me achieve my dream .. Thanks Dad x A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:05am PDT