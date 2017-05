Some favorite celebrities were spotted kicking up their heels and taking in some fun on the Memorial Day holiday.

From Serena Williams attending the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, to Hilary Swank and Mariska Hargitay dancing in the Hamptons, these celebs seem to be having a really good time.

Neil Patrick Harris, Olivia Munn and Vanessa Hudgens also showed some holiday spirit.

Chill Time A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 27, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

6 bottles of whispering angel in...???? A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 28, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

No Cal vibes #BottleRock A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on May 28, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

This game is for the birds. Literally. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on May 27, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Celebrating #memorialdayweekend in the #Hamptons with @therealmariskahargitay , @MissionStatement & @HamptonsMag ?? A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on May 27, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Graduation cake. Celebrating today in Providence. #Browngraduate. 2 more to go! A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on May 28, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT