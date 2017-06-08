What celebrities are saying about FBI Director James Comey's testimony

Jun 8, 2017, 11:12 AM ET
PHOTO: Pictured (L-R) are Chelsea Handler in Beverly Hills, Calif. and Debra Messing in New York City on May 23, 2017.PlayGetty Images
Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee today, discussing the federal agency's investigation into possible links between President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and the Kremlin.

Along with the many concerned citizens tuning in, celebrities are also watching on Thursday to hear Comey's congressional testimony.

Here's how they're reacting on social media:

Chelsea Handler:

Minutes before Comey's testimony, the comedian wrote on Twitter: "Trump announced his new FBI director via Twitter. Can’t wait for him to announce his impeachment via snapchat #peachfilter."

Alyssa Milano:

The actress, who's tweeted a number of times during Comey's testimony, simply wrote: "#disturbing."

Chris Evans:

The "Captain America" star wrote on Twitter, "I've never wanted Trump to tweet so badly in my entire life. Pick your phone up! Do it!! DO IT!!!!"

Debra Messing:

The "Will & Grace" actress wrote on Twitter when Comey's testimony initially started, "This is so stressful watch the swarm of photographers in comedy face as he sits stoically."

Messing later added on Instagram, "I am watching the Comey Hearing. #DoNotDisturb."

Leslie Grossman:

The "What I Like About You" actress wrote on Twitter, "I am so amped up watching this hearing is this what Coachella is like."

Nancy Lee Grahn:

The "General Hospital" actress wrote before the hearing began, "Sadly, Comey's testimony will have zero effect cause Congress has had myriad reasons to impeach...& wont....ever! Show up in 2018."

Jenny Yang:

The comedian wrote on Twitter, "Don't forget Comey same guy who wrote pre-election letter saying they were re-opening inquiry into mishandled Clinton emails. #ComeyDay."

Misha Collins:

The "Supernatural" actor wrote on Twitter, "I don’t normally like courtroom dramas, but I’m transfixed by this one. Tune in live now!"

Chris Bohjalian:

"The Sandcastle Girls" author wrote on Twitter before Comey testified, "Before we get too excited about Comey testimony, remember Trump sprays teflon on that orange mop. Also? GOP had its spine surgically removed."