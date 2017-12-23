Celebrities freak out over SpaceX rocket launch

Dec 23, 2017, 11:29 AM ET
Orlando Bloom in Rome, Nov. 4, 2017 and Zendaya in Sydney, Dec. 20, 2017.
Hundreds of people called authorities Friday night when Elon Musk's SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket.

The Los Angeles Fire Department sought to quell any fears among Southern California residents with a statement saying that a "mysterious light in the sky is reported to be as a result of Vandenburg Air Force Base launching [a] rocket to put satellite into space" in Lompoc, California.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off in the air, as seen from Santa Monica, Calif., Dec. 22, 2017.

Celebrities were among the many in the area who reacted to the view of the rocket which was carrying 10 low-orbit satellites from Iridium Communications.

Stars such as Orlando Bloom, Don Cheadle and Zendaya took to social media to express either concern or excitement.

The contrail from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen from Long Beach, Calif., more than 100 miles southeast from its launch site Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 22, 2017.

Bloom, 40, shared a photo of the rocket on Instagram, with the caption in part, "I’m so over excited."

Meanwhile, Zendaya, 21, wondered what she was seeing. "Wtf is in the sky...," she wrote on Twitter.

Here's who else couldn't get enough of that bright light in the sky:

@spacex launch over my house tonight. Incredible. Go Elon!!!

