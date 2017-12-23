Celebrities freak out over SpaceX rocket launch

Hundreds of people called authorities Friday night when Elon Musk's SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket.

The Los Angeles Fire Department sought to quell any fears among Southern California residents with a statement saying that a "mysterious light in the sky is reported to be as a result of Vandenburg Air Force Base launching [a] rocket to put satellite into space" in Lompoc, California.

Twitter/Joshua Berson/@bersonphoto via Reuters

Celebrities were among the many in the area who reacted to the view of the rocket which was carrying 10 low-orbit satellites from Iridium Communications.

Stars such as Orlando Bloom, Don Cheadle and Zendaya took to social media to express either concern or excitement.

Javier Mendoza/AP

Bloom, 40, shared a photo of the rocket on Instagram, with the caption in part, "I’m so over excited."

Meanwhile, Zendaya, 21, wondered what she was seeing. "Wtf is in the sky...," she wrote on Twitter.

Wtf is in the sky... — Zendaya (@Zendaya) December 23, 2017

Here's who else couldn't get enough of that bright light in the sky:

What is this in the sky? pic.twitter.com/pjcp2MlH4v — will.i.am (@iamwill) December 23, 2017