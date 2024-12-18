12 people found dead inside restaurant at popular ski resort

"No signs of body injuries or signs of violence were detected.”

LONDON -- Twelve people are dead at after their bodies were found inside a restaurant at a popular ski resort in the Caucasus Mountains of Georgia, authorities said.

The Mtskheta-Mtianeti Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Georgia said that the bodies were discovered in Gudauri -- a popular and well-known ski resort near the Russian border located approximately 75 miles north of the country’s capital city of Tbilisi.

“In the resting area on the second floor of the Indian restaurant located in Gudauri, the bodies of 12 people employed in the same facility were found,” Georgian officials said in a statement. “At the initial inspection, no signs of body injuries or signs of violence were detected.”

However, according to a preliminary, authorities discovered that a power generator had been placed in a closed space within an indoor area of the resort near some bedrooms. An investigation under Article 116 of the Criminal Code of Georgia has been launched, suggesting that the deaths were due to negligent manslaughter.

Twelve people are dead at after their bodies were found inside a restaurant at a ski resort in the Caucasus Mountains of Georgia, authorities said. Facebook / Gudauri Ski Resort

Out of the 12 deceased individuals, 11 are citizens of foreign countries, while one is a Georgian citizen.

“Investigative actions are actively being carried out, forensic - criminalistics are working on the spot, interviews of persons related to the case are being conducted,” authorities said. “Forensic medical examination has also been appointed to determine the exact cause of death.”

"Gudauri ski resort is the largest and most modern ski resort in Georgia, with a well-developed infrastructure that includes the highest level of access in Georgia, with limitless opportunities for freestyle and skiing in an open environment," the resort's website says. "The resort is the highest alpine settlement along the Georgian Military Road, also known as the ancient name "Sky Ravine Road". Gudauri is a permanent settlement in one of the five highest points in Europe and attracts mountain lovers all over the world."

The investigation into the deaths is currently ongoing.