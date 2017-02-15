Celebrities share Valentine's Day joy on social media

This Valentine's Day, celebrities were eager to show off their special someones, sharing photos and special notes on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet photo of niece North West and daughter Penelope Disick dressed to the nines in pinks and reds for Valentine's Day.

Kourtney wasn't the only one of her sisters celebrating the day. Kylie Jenner posted a photo from New York City with longtime beau Tyga.

Kim Kardashian defied rumors that she and husband Kanye West are splitting with a photo of the two sharing a kiss.

Salma Hayek and her daughter shared a picturesque sunrise Valentine's Day moment with a hot air balloon in the background.

"He makes me laugh & smile every day!" Reese Witherspoon said of husband Jim Toth alongside a photo of the two of them.

Nicki Minaj received an assortment of beautiful hot pink flowers to celebrate the holiday, though she didn't specify which special someone they were from.

Miley Cyrus got silly with her Valentine's Day post with boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, sharing an altered photo featuring his head on her body.

Neil Patrick Harris shared a photo of his children Gideon and Harper decked out in festive Valentine's Day wear.

Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello were looking blissful in this post.

Olivia Wilde shared a sweet black and white photo of herself with fiance Jason Sudeikis, with a simple heart as the caption.

Victoria Beckham was gifted with some beautiful "mummy" Valentines yesterday from daughter Harper.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita were all smiles in this Valentine's Day post.