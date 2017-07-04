Celebrities are taking to social media to wish their fans a happy Fourth of July.
Stars including Kristen Bell, Elizabeth Banks and Ryan Seacrest have also shared photos from their red, white, and blue-themed celebrations.
"#happy4thofjuly #jammies," Bell captioned a photo featuring her and her husband, Dax Shepard, in matching onesies.
For more from your favorite performers, see below.
Happy 4th of July to all celebrating! pic.twitter.com/VjMBS5tZdY— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 4, 2017
????#Happy4thOfJuly????— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 4, 2017
Happy 4th to everyone EVERYWHERE! ???????????????? Move your hips like you know what!!!!!! #Yeah #partyintheusa pic.twitter.com/AymLVEKKqJ— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 4, 2017
Hope y'all have a safe and happy 4th! ?? pic.twitter.com/swiGoLMETI— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 4, 2017