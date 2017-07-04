Celebs share Fourth of July wishes

Jul 4, 2017, 12:59 PM ET
PHOTO: Kristen Bell shared this photo with Dax Shepard to Instagram, July 4, 2017.Playkristenanniebell/Instagram
Celebrities are taking to social media to wish their fans a happy Fourth of July.

Stars including Kristen Bell, Elizabeth Banks and Ryan Seacrest have also shared photos from their red, white, and blue-themed celebrations.

"#happy4thofjuly #jammies," Bell captioned a photo featuring her and her husband, Dax Shepard, in matching onesies.

For more from your favorite performers, see below.

Happy 4th of July. So grateful for our hard fought freedoms. #america #birthday

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Jul 3, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Aunty Sam

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

This is how u #fourthofjuly #kellyandryan

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Dumb & Dumber Patriotic & Patrioticer. #july4th #bobsytwins #wecametoplay #aliwentworth

A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

4th of July has us like... @kirastokesfit #4thofjuly #Stoked #FitMama ????????

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

#wildwildwallace happy almost birthday to America

A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

Happy 4th of July!! ???????? @m_rutler

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness!! Happy 4 th to all! With love ??

A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:44am PDT