Hours after video surfaced of a United Airlines passenger being forcibly removed from his seat on an overbooked flight, celebrities began sharing their opinions of the incident on social media.

I am appalled and absolutely disgusted....this is unacceptable. https://t.co/ZO7X2Cbdve — Zendaya (@Zendaya) April 10, 2017

This could be me or you next time. Shame on @United who broke customer trust + instigated this. Shame on the airport cops. Cowardly assault. https://t.co/MY729HippE — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 10, 2017

Wow @united you've lost another customer here. Utterly despicable and sadly reflective of the atmosphere in the US https://t.co/qBoKxyCsxa — Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) April 10, 2017

United's CEO, Oscar Munoz, released a statement on Twitter Monday, saying he apologizes "for having to re-accommodate these passengers" and noted that the airline is investigating the incident.

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0 — United (@united) April 10, 2017

Some stars took issue with the language of the airline's official statement.

The passive language here is how corporations deflect responsibility. "Review of what happened." It didn't just happen. You did this. https://t.co/nTGOXfDMZ4 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 10, 2017

"...having to re-accommodate?" That's what we're calling it? https://t.co/KotBnQYpF5 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 10, 2017

Hey @united - never flying on your airline again. Know I'm not the only one. Your statement is abhorrently vague & without accountability https://t.co/vB2obe0dW1 — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) April 10, 2017

United did not comment when asked why the passenger was permitted to board the overbooked plane.