Videos show man being dragged off United flight

Videos posted to social media appear to show a man being forcibly removed from a United flight by law enforcement in Chicago.

United Airlines told ABC News the man was removed because it needed to send a four-person crew to Louisville, Kentucky, Sunday evening to avoid canceling future flights. The airline previously said that the flight was overbooked. That was incorrect, according to the new information from United.

One of the law enforcement officers involved in the incident was placed on leave effective Monday. The Chicago Department of Aviation said the officer's actions were not in accordance with standard operating procedure and are not condoned by the department.

United Flight 3411, operated by Republic Airways, was scheduled to depart Chicago's O'Hare International Airport at 5:40 p.m. local time Sunday bound for Louisville International Airport.

United Airlines needed to put a four-person Republic Airways crew on the flight to Louisville and asked for volunteers to give up their seats, offering up to $800 for doing so, a United spokesperson told ABC News. No one volunteered, forcing the airline to generate a list of four names to be removed from the flight and re-accommodated, using conditions outlined by the airline's Contract of Carriage. Three people of those people complied, and one did not. That's when the police were called.

"The doctor needed to work at the hospital the next day," Twitter user Jayse D. Anspach wrote in a series of tweets accompanied by videos of the incident. "So he refused to 'volunteer.'"

Anspach added: "A couple airport security men forcefully pulled the doctor out of his chair and to the floor of the aisle. In so doing, the doctor's face was slammed against an arm rest, causing serious bleeding from his mouth. It looked like he was knocked out, because he went limp and quiet and they dragged him out of the plane like a rag doll."

ABC News has not been able to verify any details about the man who was removed, including whether he is a doctor.

According to both Anspach and a fellow passenger tweeting about the events, Tyler Bridges, the man later returned to the aircraft, repeating that he needed to go home. In video of the man after he returns to the plane, he appears agitated. Bridges tweeted that the man said he needed to be at work in the morning to see patients at his hospital.

Both Anspach and Bridges said in their Twitter posts that the man was bloodied from his removal.

Anspach and Bridges declined to comment to ABC News about the alleged incident.

United would not tell ABC News what occurred to escalate the situation.

United CEO Oscar Munoz called the incident "upsetting" in a statement posted on the airline's Twitter account.

While United's rules regarding denied boarding posted on its website fall in line with Department of Transportation regulations, it is unclear what rules exist regarding passengers already on board the plane.

Though the airline did not specify why the man specifically was chosen, United's Contract of Carriage posted online says, "the priority of all other confirmed passengers may be determined based on a passenger’s fare class, itinerary, status of frequent flyer program membership, and the time in which the passenger presents him/herself for check-in without advanced seat assignment."

United did not comment when asked why the man was allowed to board the plane.

The Department of Transportation suggests that the most effective way to reduce the risk of being bumped from a flight is to arrive at the airport early. Typically, for passengers in the same fare class, the last ones to check in usually are selected to get bumped, if necessary.

In 2016, United denied boarding at a rate of 0.43 per 10,000 passengers, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report data. American Airlines' rate was 0.64 while Delta Air Lines' was 0.10. These numbers include passengers who hold confirmed reservations and are involuntarily denied boarding on a flight that is oversold.

ABC News' Dominick Proto, Whitney Lloyd and Fergal Gallagher contributed to this report.