Chance the Rapper offers LeBron James advice after vandalism: 'Keep thriving'

Jun 1, 2017, 4:19 PM ET
PHOTO: Chance The Rapper performs onstage during the 59th Annual Grammy Music Awards, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. PlayValerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Chance the Rapper has offered his advice to LeBron James after the basketball star's Los Angeles home was vandalized with a racial slur.

"There's nothing you can do other than keep thriving," Chance told "The View."

The "racially motivated slur" spray-painted on the gate of James' home was reported one day before the Cleveland Cavaliers star is set to face off against the Golden State Warriors in game 1 of the NBA Finals.

"People that look like me get to a certain point of success," the rapper said of what he believes could be the motivation behind the vandalism. "They want to remind you of how they view you as a second-class citizen."

"There is nothing you can do but keep thriving," Chance added.