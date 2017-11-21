Charlie Rose fired from CBS amid sexual misconduct allegations

CBS has fired veteran journalist Charlie Rose after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.

In a statement to staff posted on Twitter, CBS said Rose was terminated "effective immediately."

"This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program," the statement read in part. "Despite Charlie's important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace."

NEW: CBS News terminates Charlie Rose following allegations of sexual misconduct. "There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace," says CBS News President David Rhodes.

Shortly thereafter, PBS released a statement of its own: "In light of yesterday’s revelations, PBS has terminated its relationship with Charlie Rose and canceled distribution of his programs. PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect."

Rose's dismissal came after multiple women shared their personal stories with The Washington Post and Business Insider.

The Post reported that Rose's accusers either worked with or aspired to work with him on his PBS show, "Charlie Rose," from the late 1990s to 2011. At the time of the alleged incidents, the women ranged in age from 21 to 37, according to the paper.

Business Insider featured three women, all former “Charlie Rose” interns, who also accused Rose of inappropriate behavior, speaking to the site on the condition of anonymity.

Before being fired on Tuesday, Rose's "CBS This Morning" co-anchors Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell addressed the situation, calling for an end to the alleged behavior from Rose or anyone else in a position of power.

"Let me be very clear, there is no excuse for this alleged behavior," O'Donnell said. "It is systematic and pervasive and I've been doing a lot of listening. ... Women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or in society until there is a reckoning and a taking of responsibility."

Rose issued an apology to the Post after the allegations first broke and later shared it on Twitter Monday night.

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” he said in a statement to the newspaper. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues.

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken," he continued. "I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”