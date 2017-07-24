Charlize Theron explains why it's important that her 'Atomic Blonde' character is bisexual

Charlize Theron plays a top-level spy trying to sniff out double agents in her upcoming thriller, "Atomic Blonde."

Her character, Lorraine Broughton, is bisexual, and Theron said on Sunday's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that it's important that bisexuality is reflected on screen.

"It should be normalized by now," the actress explained. "It’s something that I feel is not represented enough in cinema, and I feel that when you make movies, if you’re going to hold that mirror up and reflect society, then you should reflect society."

When asked if she's ever "swam in the lady pond," or experimented with women, Theron, 41, said: "When I was young, yes."

"When you’re young, you’re just kind of exploring it all. But it was pretty clear that I really liked dudes," she added.

Last week on "Good Morning America," Theron said she had been "actively looking" for a kick-butt role because she wanted to show that "women are incredibly capable" of doing an action-drama.

"I feel that there’s this misconception sometimes when we talk about women in the genre that they want to be guys or they want to fight like guys, and that’s not really the point," she said then. "The point is that we utilize who we are in that genre really well and for some reason we tend to not do it."

"The fact that she uses her high-heel shoe and uses a pot in a fridge, she uses what she has and I think that’s funny and it’s real," Theron added.