Check out ABC's fall lineup

ABC has revealed the network's new fall lineup, just hours ahead of the upfront presentation on Tuesday afternoon.

Fans will recognize many of their favorite programs in the guide below, including "Dancing With the Stars," "Black-ish" and "Modern Family," but several new programs (in bold) have been added as well.

Later in the 2017-2018 season, ABC will debut new dramas ("The Crossing," "Deception," "For the People"), comedies ("Alex, Inc.," "The Mayor," "Splitting Up Together"), alternative series ("The Bachelor Winter Games," "American Idol," "Dancing With the Stars Junior") and two live musical event specials ("The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live!" and "Rolling Stone 50").

Returning shows that do not appear on the schedule include "The Bachelorette," "The Bachelor" and "Quantico."

“I’m very proud of this year’s slate of series at ABC,” said ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey. "We’ve focused on some of the universal themes that unite us -- exciting stories, relevant dramas and of course, lots of laughs. Our goal is to focus on the unique points of view of our show creators, but make shows that have broad appeal."

Fall premiere dates will be announced at a later time, and times below are listed in Eastern/Pacific.

MONDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Dancing With the Stars”

10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

TUESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Middle”

8:30 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat” (new time period)

9:00 p.m. “Black-ish” (new day and time period)

9:30 p.m. “The Mayor”

10:00 p.m. “The Gospel of Kevin”

WEDNESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. “Speechless”

9:00 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30 p.m. “American Housewife” (new day and time period)

10:00 p.m. “Designated Survivor”

THURSDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

9:00 p.m. “Scandal”

10:00 p.m. “How to Get Away With Murder”

FRIDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time” (new day and time period)

9:00 p.m. “Marvel’s Inhumans”

10:00 p.m. “20/20”

SATURDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Saturday Night Football”

SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 p.m. “To Tell the Truth” (new day and time period)

9:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” (new day and time period)



10:00 p.m. “Ten Days in the Valley”