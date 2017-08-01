Claudia Schiffer says her 400-year-old English manor is haunted

Claudia Schiffer and her husband, English film director Matthew Vaughn, live in a 14-bedroom English manor with their three children, a menagerie of dogs, cats, sheep, a pig and tortoise, and a few friendly ghosts.

Schiffer recently opened the doors of her Tudor-style mansion, which sits on 530 acres in the English countryside, to Architectural Digest, which features the home in its September issue.

AD/Simon Upton

The historic 1574 mansion known as Coldham Hall is built in the shape of an H in honor of King Henry VIII and was supposedly christened by Queen Elizabeth I, who was served cold ham when she stayed there. The home remained with the original family for over three centuries before Schiffer and Vaughn purchased it.

"We have a lot of history to live up to," the 46-year-old former supermodel told AD.

AD/Simon Upton

Fortunately, the couple have embraced the home's historic pedigree, including its supernatural visitors.

"We hear creaking noises and strange things happen sometimes, like the music comes on," Schiffer said. "We had a medium go around, and she told us that actually all the ghosts in the house are lovely. No one needs to be scared. We welcome all the ghosts, basically."