Legendary superstar Cher will receive this year's Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards.

The Oscar-winner and three-time Billboard Music Awards winner will take the stage on May 21 to accept the award, as well as to perform her 1998 single "Believe," according to a statement from Cher.

OH …Am Getting Billboard Icon Award — Cher (@cher) May 3, 2017

"I'm honored to receive the 2017 Billboard Music Awards ICON Award and take the stage to celebrate my love of music with my fans," Cher said in the release. "Seeing so many powerful artists -- especially female artists emerge and take their place in history through the years has been incredible."

Previous winners of the award include Celine Dion, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder and Neil Diamond.

Cher's illustrious career spans everything from film, television and music to Broadway performances. She charted her first number one song in 1965 and is still performing today, continuing her show "Classic Cher" at the Park Theatre at the Monte Carlo Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 21st at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.