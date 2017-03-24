'CHiPs,' 'Life,' 'Power Rangers' open in theaters

Here's a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* "Life" -- Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and "Mission Impossible"'s Rebecca Ferguson star in this sci-fi thriller about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station who discover an alien life form that threatens them and all life on Earth. Rated R.

* "CHiPs" -- Dax Shepard wrote, directed and stars in this comedy, based on the popular TV series that ran from 1977 to 1983, about a rookie officer in the California Highway Patrol who soon learns that his partner -- played by Michael Peña -- is an undercover FBI agent investigating some possibly crooked cops. Rated R.

* "Power Rangers" -- The latest incarnation of the TV superhero franchise revolves around a group of high-school kids -- Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Ludi Lin, Becky G. and "Stranger Things"' Dacre Montgomery -- who acquire unique superpowers and save the planet from an alien attack. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* "Wilson" -- Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern star in this comedy about a lonely and neurotic middle-aged man who reunites with his estranged wife and tries to connect with the teenage daughter he never realized he had. Rated R.