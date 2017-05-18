Chris Cornell dies at 52: Music world reacts to his death

May 18, 2017, 9:33 AM ET
After news broke early this morning that rocker Chris Cornell was dead at the age of 52, icons like Niles Rodgers and Elton John took to social media to pay tribute.

The common thread throughout all the posts was the "shock" that the music community now feels after losing the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer.

"Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace," Joe Perry tweeted with a picture of himself and Cornell.

Elton John posted just a picture of Cornell with the caption, "Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man."

