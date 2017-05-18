After news broke early this morning that rocker Chris Cornell was dead at the age of 52, icons like Niles Rodgers and Elton John took to social media to pay tribute.

The common thread throughout all the posts was the "shock" that the music community now feels after losing the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer.

"Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace," Joe Perry tweeted with a picture of himself and Cornell.

Elton John posted just a picture of Cornell with the caption, "Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man."

Here's how others are paying homage:

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell. Damn. Was legit just playing "Outshined" yesterday. Such a loss. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) May 18, 2017

I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden

TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell thank you for everything, you will truly be missed ?? — Jack Fowler (@JackSWS) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell. This news is absolutely devastating. — Aaron Pauley (@aaronpauley) May 18, 2017

A shining voice in music has left us in the midnight. He was a complex and gentle soul #ChrisCornell has flown into the black hole sun. — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) May 18, 2017

What a voice. So sad to hear about @chriscornell R.I.P. Mr. Audio. ?????? — KAYA (@KayaJones) May 18, 2017