Chris Evans sees fatherhood in his future 'someday'

Chris Evans is taking on a different type of role in his new film, "Gifted."

In the drama, the actor portrays a single father who finds himself caught in an emotional custody battle for his daughter, a child prodigy.

Does Evans, 35, who is currently single, see children in his future?

"I have a big family, a lot of little nieces and nephews, and cousins, and a lot of people in my life that I care about," he told E! News. "Chris does want to be a daddy someday."

Evans sheds a few tears in the emotional drama, out April 12, which also stars Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

"Crying on cue is a tough thing to do, but I tell you what there is no better catalyst than this little nugget over here," Evans said, referring to his 10-year-old co-star, Mckenna Grace.

"She is so good and so honest," the actor continued. "Those tears start rolling, you would have to be pretty heartless to not get emotional."