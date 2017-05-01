Chris Soules of 'The Bachelor' files to dismiss felony charge after fatal accident

Former "Bachelor" Chris Soules has filed to have the felony charge against him dismissed.

Attorneys for the former reality star, who was arrested in Iowa last Monday for leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, have claimed in paperwork obtained by ABC News that the tape of Soules' 911 call proves that he acted responsibly after the incident.

In the recording, which was released last Wednesday, Soules identified himself, described the events to the dispatcher and gave information about the victim's condition.

"The evidence will further show that emergency responders arrived on the scene shortly after Mr. Soules concluded his 911 call. Mr. Soules remained on the scene with those emergency responders for several more minutes before returning to his home," his attorneys wrote.

"For whatever reason, the charging officer failed to include in the Complaint and Affidavit that Mr. Soules provided his name and accident location to the telecommunication arm of law enforcement prior to his departure," the motion continued. "Nor did the charging officer mention that Mr. Soules had rendered emergency aid to Mr. Mosher. Ultimately, Mr. Soules’ 911 call establishes probable cause does not exist for the charge against Mr. Soules."

The Buchanan County sheriff's office declined ABC News' request for comment.

Soules, 35, has appeared on several ABC shows, including "The Bachelorette," "The Bachelor" and "Dancing with the Stars." His publicist told ABC News shortly after the arrest that Soules was "devastated" by the death of the crash victim, Kenneth Mosher.

"His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher's family," his rep added.

Soules is free on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said previously that further charges may be pending.