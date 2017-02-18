Chrissy Teigen is not new to speaking her mind.

As New York Fashion Week came to a close Thursday, the mixed-race model, whose mother is Thai, is speaking out about diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry.

"I want it to be a normal thing to be able to see Asian models," Teigen, 31, told E! News at Sports Illustrated's Swim 2017 launch party Friday night.

"I think Asian models are really underrepresented in the industry, of course, especially on the runways or in magazines," she added.

John Legend's wife noted that it was important for her to speak up "as a Asian woman and someone that maybe a lot of people don't think is Asian because I'm mixed."

Teigen's father is of Norwegian and German descent.

Teigen also shared her thoughts on cultural appropriation, a topic that has gotten attention since Vogue magazine published a fashion spread in its diversity issue of white model Karlie Kloss appearing as a geisha.

"I personally am not offended by cultural appropriation of any sort because I feel like it does pay homage, but at the same time there are a lot of beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, Asian women that could do the same thing," Teigen said Friday.

For her part, Kloss posted an apology on Twitter Wednesday after the fashion spread was released.

"These images appropriate a culture that is not my own and I am truly sorry for participating in a shoot that was not culturally sensitive," she wrote. "My goal is, and always will be, to empower and inspire women. I will ensure my future s hoots and projects reflect that mission."

The fashion spread has since been removed from Vogue's website.

ABC News reached out to a rep for the magazine for comment, but has not heard back.