Chrissy Teigen: Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, but now he won't see her messages.

On Tuesday, the model said that the president blocked her on Twitter after she mocked one of his tweets about the Senate health care bill vote.

As a result, she will no longer be able to view his profile, nor will she be able to direct messages at him.

"After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw," she tweeted today, together with a screenshot showing the president had blocked her from his personal account.

According to The Associated Press, earlier this month the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed a lawsuit against Trump in New York City for blocking his detractors on Twitter, claiming it was an opinion-based restriction that violated the Constitution. The AP reported that former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and White House director of social media Dan Scavino were also named in the suit.

A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond when asked for comment.