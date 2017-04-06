Chrissy Teigen and John Legend take Luna to meet the Easter Bunny

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took daughter Luna to meet the Easter Bunny yesterday, and the adorable moments were posted on Instagram by Teigen's mother, Vilailuck Teigen.
The photos show the happy couple and Luna, who is nearly a year old, having a blast with the Easter Bunny.
"Big girl now," Teigen's mother captioned one of the photos.
This isn't the first time Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, have taken Luna to have a photo-op with a high-profile holiday figure, although she seemed to enjoy this one a little more.
In December, Luna met up with Santa Claus. Teigen also shared that moment on Instagram.