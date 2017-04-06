Chrissy Teigen and John Legend take Luna to meet the Easter Bunny

Apr 6, 2017, 11:20 AM ET
PHOTO: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their baby Luna Simone Stephens in Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 28, 2016. PlayMichael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images
WATCH Chrissy Teigen opens up about postpartum depression

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took daughter Luna to meet the Easter Bunny yesterday, and the adorable moments were posted on Instagram by Teigen's mother, Vilailuck Teigen.

The photos show the happy couple and Luna, who is nearly a year old, having a blast with the Easter Bunny.

"Big girl now," Teigen's mother captioned one of the photos.

This isn't the first time Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, have taken Luna to have a photo-op with a high-profile holiday figure, although she seemed to enjoy this one a little more.

Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo of Her Newborn Daughter Luna Simone

Chrissy Teigen wants more Asian models on runways, 'I want it to be a normal thing'

In December, Luna met up with Santa Claus. Teigen also shared that moment on Instagram.

"She did such a good job!" "She didn't even cry!" We only share what we want you to see, my loves. Lol

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:19am PST