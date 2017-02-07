Christie Brinkley Poses With Daughters for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Feb 7, 2017, 9:42 AM ET
Christie Brinkley is back in one of the magazines that made her a superstar: the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

But this time, the supermodel, 63, is joined by her two daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18.

"My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!'" the model tells People magazine about posing in a swimsuit again. But she said it was her daughters who changed her mind about the SI shoot.

"When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!'" she said.

Brinkley's daughter Alexa is a successful musician, while Sailor is making a name for herself in the modeling industry just like her famous mother.

@christiebrinkley is back in a bikini for #SISwim 2017 (and she's brought two very special guests!).

Brinkley also poses alone for the spread and tells SI, "This is a real full circle moment for me. I can get very emotional about this. How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine. So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment."

Sailor wrote an empowering message on Instagram about her past body insecurities.

"I've had issues with my body image since before I can even remember. I grew up not loving how I looked and felt held back because of it. I don't know why I always felt that way, sure I had baby fat and definitely went through a plethora of awkward phases, but I had a family that loved me i had friends who made me laugh," she said.

She added that she never "felt satisfied" with her body.

"But recently I have been liberated. I am healthy, I treat myself well, and for that I'm happy. I've looked in the mirror and been able to LOVE the things about my body that beauty norms deem 'undesirable'. I now have grown to know that my body is worthy of so many great things. I don't need to be a size 0 to believe in myself," she wrote.