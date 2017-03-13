Sunday would have been slain singer Christina Grimmie's 23rd birthday, and her family decided to honor her by releasing brand new music.

Grimmie, who performed on "The Voice" in 2014, died last June after being shot dead at a concert venue in Orlando, Florida. She was 22.

A music video titled "Invisible," featuring an animated superhero that looks strikingly similar to Grimmie was released to introduce the song, "Invisible." It's an obvious nod to Grimmie, who loved animation and video games.

In a caption for the video, her family wrote, "As many of you know, Christina LOVED video games and had a special fondness for anime. We created this video as a special tribute to honor that love and her desire to always bring light and love into the heart of others."

"Invisible" is the first song from the singer's posthumous album, "Side B," coming this spring. The album follows Grimmie's 2016 sophomore album, "Side A."

Grimmie's brother, Marcus, teased the video last week. On her birthday Sunday, he posted a heartwarming message on Instagram, referencing the late singer's favorite video game series, "The Legend of Zelda."

In a caption he wrote: "Happy birthday sis. I beat 'Zelda' for you at 12 o'clock this morning. I know you would be proud and that you would have beaten it before me. Miss you so much. Never felt so good beating Ganon."

Happy birthday sis. I beat Zelda for you at 12 o'clock this morning. I know you would be proud and that you would have beaten it before me. Miss you so much. Never felt so good beating Ganon ?? A post shared by Mark Grimmie (@grimmiereaper) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:01pm PST

Marcus Grimmie then posted another snapshot from the "Invisible" music video, saying: "I know you would love this sis."