Christina Grimmie's Family Sues Venue, Promoter Over Her Death

Family of the late singer Christina Grimmie filed a wrongful death suit in Orange County, Florida, Tuesday against the venue and the promoter of the concert where she was shot and killed this past June.

Grimmie, 22, was signing autographs after performing at Plaza Live in Orlando when Kevin James Loibl shot her before eventually turning the gun on himself. At the time of the incident, Orlando Police said Loibl had two guns and a knife on him.

The lawsuit, obtained by ABC News, names AEG Live and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns the venue, as defendants. The cause of the suit is listed as "negligent security."

"The owners of the facility in which she performed and the outside security company hired to provide security for the concert ... failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue," the suit reads.

The security company is not named, but additional defendants include "ABC Corporation, John Doe and Jane Doe."

The venue allowed "superficial bag checks with no body pat downs," according to the suit.

Grimmie and the band Before You Exit were signing autographs after the show concluded at 10 p.m. on June 10 when Loibl walked up to her and shot her. He later killed himself after being tackled by Grimmie's brother Mark, who intervened.

The lawsuit states the Grimmie family "is entitled to recover from defendants the future support and services Christina would have provided" to them "from the date of her death to her anticipated life expectancy." The amount could be determined at a trial, which the family is seeking.

The family's lawyer Brian Caplan released a statement from the family to ABC News that read, "No amount of money will bring Christina back. We believe that those parties who contributed to Christina's untimely death should be held responsible for their conduct or failure to act."

It continued, "We are hopeful that our lawsuit will bring widespread attention to the issue of concert security and safety and more effective safeguards will be implemented to protect performers and attendees at concerts around the U.S. in the future."

Plaza Live also released a statement about the former "Voice" star's death.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the Grimmie family, particularly at this time of year. We will not be speaking about this matter and allow it to be addressed through the proper legal channels," the venue stated to ABC News.

A rep for AEG Live did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.