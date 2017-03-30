Chuck Berry's funeral scheduled for April 9

Nov. 13, 2007, file photo, legendary U.S. musician Chuck Berry performs on stage at the Avo Session in Basel, Switzerland.
A date and location for Chuck Berry's funeral have been revealed.

A rep for the late rock 'n' roll pioneer confirmed to ABC News that a memorial service for Berry will take place Sunday, April 9, in his hometown of St. Louis.

A public viewing, from from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time, will be held at The Pageant, located at 6161 Delmar Boulevard.

A private service for Berry, attended by his family and friends, will follow.

Berry died on March 18 at his home in St. Charles County, Illinois, at the age of 90.

As previously reported, a posthumous studio album called "Chuck" is scheduled to be released June 16.