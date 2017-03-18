Legendary musician Chuck Berry dead at 90

Chuck Berry, one of the creators of rock and roll, has died, according to police. He was 90.

St. Charles County, Missouri, police said they responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. Inside the home, first responders found an unresponsive man, but despite immediately administering lifesaving techniques, the 90-year-old man could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at 1:26 p.m., police said.,

The St. Charles County Police Department identified him as Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as Chuck Berry.

The rock legend had announced in October, on his 90th birthday that he was releasing a new album.

The album, titled "Chuck," was to debut in 2017. It's his first new album in 38 years.

The "Johnny B. Goode" musician recorded the project in his native St. Louis with his longtime backing group, which includes his children Charles Berry Jr. and Ingrid Berry.

In a statement, Berry dedicated the album to his wife of 68 years, Themetta Berry, whom he refers to by her nickname, "Toddy."

"My darlin’ I’m growing old! I’ve worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!" he said.

It's a fitting way for the musician, best known for his unforgettable tunes including "Johnny B. Goode," "Maybellene," "Roll Over Beethoven," "Sweet Little Sixteen," "School Days," "Rock and Roll Music," "Back in the U.S.A." and "Memphis, Tennessee," to mark his birthday. With his catchy melodies, witty lyrics and trademark guitar riffs, Berry has had an immeasurable impact on rock music.

He directly influenced the early music of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys and The Kinks. Not surprisingly, Berry was among the first group of performers inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

Among his many other accolades, Berry received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1984, was recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2000 and was presented with Sweden's prestigious Polar Music Prize in 2014.

Speaking with ABC News a few years ago, Berry was asked to name the favorite songs he's written, but he said he couldn't choose one.

"Every one of them is tops with me," he said. "Every one of my children the same way."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.