A who's who of country superstars packed the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Wednesday evening, hoping to take home trophies at the 2017 CMA Awards.

Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Little Big Town topped the list of nominees, with five for nods Lambert and four for Urban and Little Big Town.

Two awards were announced before the broadcast: Musical Event of the Year, which was won by Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson; and Music Video of the Year, which went to Brothers Osborne for "It's Ain't My Fault," which was directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver.

The complete list of winners (as indicated in bold) are below, and will be updated throughout the evening.

Entertainer of the year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban



Single of the year

(Award goes to the artist, producer[s] and mix engineer[s])

“Better Man” — Little Big Town; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall and Jay Joyce

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban; producers: Dann Huff and Keith Urban; mix engineer: Chris Lord-Alge

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt; producer: Zach Crowell; mix engineer: Zach Crowell

“Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi; producers: Bart Butler and Jon Pardi; mix engineer: Ryan Gore

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert; producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse and Glenn Worf; mix engineer: Eric Masse

Album of the year

(Award goes to the artist and producer[s])

The Breaker — Little Big Town; producer: Jay Joyce

From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton; producers: Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum; producer: busbee

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; producer: Dave Cobb

The Weight of These Wings — Miranda Lambert; producers: Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf and Eric Masse

Song of the year

(Award goes to the songwriter[s])

“Better Man” — Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey and Steven Olsen

“Body Like a Back Road” — Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne

“Dirt on My Boots” — Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man” — Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall

Female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male vocalist of the year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal group of the year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Musical event of the year

Craving You — Thomas Rhett, featuring Maren Morris

Funny How Time Slips Away — Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

Kill a Word — Eric Church, featuring Rhiannon Giddens

Setting the World on Fire — Kenny Chesney with Pink

Speak to a Girl - Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Musician of the year

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (steel guitar)

Dann Huff (guitar)

Mac McAnally (guitar)

Derek Wells (guitar)

Music video of the year

(Award goes to the artist and director[s])

“Better Man” — Little Big Town; directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban; director: Carter Smith

“Craving You” — Thomas Rhett, featuring Maren Morris; director: TK McKamy

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne; directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert; director: Trey Fanjoy

New artist of the year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young