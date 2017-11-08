A who's who of country superstars packed the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Wednesday evening, hoping to take home trophies at the 2017 CMA Awards.
Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Little Big Town topped the list of nominees, with five for nods Lambert and four for Urban and Little Big Town.
Two awards were announced before the broadcast: Musical Event of the Year, which was won by Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson; and Music Video of the Year, which went to Brothers Osborne for "It's Ain't My Fault," which was directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver.
The complete list of winners (as indicated in bold) are below, and will be updated throughout the evening.
Entertainer of the year
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Single of the year
(Award goes to the artist, producer[s] and mix engineer[s])
“Better Man” — Little Big Town; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall and Jay Joyce
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban; producers: Dann Huff and Keith Urban; mix engineer: Chris Lord-Alge
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt; producer: Zach Crowell; mix engineer: Zach Crowell
“Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi; producers: Bart Butler and Jon Pardi; mix engineer: Ryan Gore
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert; producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse and Glenn Worf; mix engineer: Eric Masse
Album of the year
(Award goes to the artist and producer[s])
The Breaker — Little Big Town; producer: Jay Joyce
From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton; producers: Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton
Heart Break — Lady Antebellum; producer: busbee
The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; producer: Dave Cobb
The Weight of These Wings — Miranda Lambert; producers: Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf and Eric Masse
Song of the year
(Award goes to the songwriter[s])
“Better Man” — Songwriter: Taylor Swift
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey and Steven Olsen
“Body Like a Back Road” — Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne
“Dirt on My Boots” — Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley
“Tin Man” — Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall
Female vocalist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male vocalist of the year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal group of the year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
Vocal duo of the year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Musical event of the year
Craving You — Thomas Rhett, featuring Maren Morris
Funny How Time Slips Away — Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
Kill a Word — Eric Church, featuring Rhiannon Giddens
Setting the World on Fire — Kenny Chesney with Pink
Speak to a Girl - Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Musician of the year
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (steel guitar)
Dann Huff (guitar)
Mac McAnally (guitar)
Derek Wells (guitar)
Music video of the year
(Award goes to the artist and director[s])
“Better Man” — Little Big Town; directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban; director: Carter Smith
“Craving You” — Thomas Rhett, featuring Maren Morris; director: TK McKamy
“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne; directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert; director: Trey Fanjoy
New artist of the year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Brett Young