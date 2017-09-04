Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Little Big Town top nominees for 2017 CMA Awards

Nominees for the 51st Annual CMA Awards were announced live today on “Good Morning America” with Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, and Little Big Town topping the list of nominees, with five and four nominations, respectively.

Reigning CMA vocal duo of the year Brothers Osborne and rising country music stars Lauren Alaina and Dustin Lynch announced the nominees in the 12 CMA Award categories live from the “GMA” studio in New York’s Times Square.

Alaina heard her name read among the nominees for new artist of the year, her first CMA nomination.

“I’m really trying not to cry, because I feel like I always cry,” Alaina said on “GMA,” adding she hoped her parents were awake to hear her name. “I’m blown away. I’m really excited, and it’s an honor.”

T.J. Osborne, who, with his brother, John Osborne, received two CMA nominations, joked about what would have happened had the duo not been nominated for vocal duo of the year, an honor they took home at last year’s CMA Awards.

“I think just even being nominated is really cool,” he said. “I will say, being the reigning duo winner, I was hoping that we would be at least nominated this time or you would have seen a complete meltdown.”

The 51st Annual CMA Awards will be hosted for the 10th time by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to the artist)

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to the artist, producer(s), and mix engineer(s))

“Better Man” - Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer(s): Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban; Producer(s): Dann Huff, Keith Urban; Mix Engineer(s): Chris Lord-Alge

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt; Producer(s): Zach Crowell; Mix Engineer(s): Zach Crowell

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi; Producer(s): Bart Butler, Jon Pardi; Mix Engineer(s): Ryan Gore

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf; Mix Engineer(s): Eric Masse

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to the artist and producer(s))

The Breaker – Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton; Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum; Producer(s): busbee

The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Producer(s): Dave Cobb

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse

SONG OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to the songwriter(s))

“Better Man” -- Songwriter(s): Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” -- Songwriter(s): Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen

“Body Like a Back Road” -- Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt on My Boots” -- Songwriter(s): Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man” -- Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to the artist)

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to the artist)

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to the group)

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to the duo)

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to each artist)

Craving You – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

Funny How Time Slips Away - Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

Kill A Word - Eric Church (feat. Rhiannon Giddens)

Setting the World on Fire - Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)

Speak to a Girl - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to the musician)

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to the artist and director)

“Better Man” – Little Big Town; Director(s): Becky Fluke and Reid Long

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban; Director(s): Carter Smith

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris); Director(s): TK McKamy

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert; Director(s): Trey Fanjoy

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne; Director(s): Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

(Award goes to the artist)

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

Lauren Alaina

CMA SMALL MARKET BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

“Barrett, Fox & Berry” with Bill Barrett, Tim Fox, and Tracy Berry on KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Oregon

“Ben and Arnie” with Arnie Andrews and Ben Butler on WCOW, La Crosse, Wisconsin

“The Cat Pak Morning Show” with Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton on WYCT, Pensacola, Florida

“Officer Don and DeAnn” with Don Evans and DeAnn Stephens on WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

“Scotty & Cara in the Morning” with Scotty Cox and Cara Denis on KCLR, Columbia, Missouri

CMA MEDIUM MARKET BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Brent Michaels on KUZZ, Bakersfield, California

“Cash and Bradley” with Natalie Cash and Matt Bradley with KWEN, Tulsa, Oklahoma

“The Dex and Mo Show” with Bill “Dex” Poindexter and Melissa “Mo” Turner on WUSY, Chattanooga, Tennessee

“New Country Mornings” with Nancy Wilson and James Frye on WHKO, Dayton, Ohio

“Tom & Becky” with Owens and Becky Palmer on WBBS, Syracuse, New York

CMA LARGE MARKET BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

“Amanda and Jesse” with Amanda Valentine and Jesse Tack on WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

“The Boxer Show” with “Boxer” Brandon Nasby on WCOL, Columbus, Ohio

“Double-L” with Lois Lewis on KWNR, Las Vegas, Nevada

“The Randy, Jamie, and Jojo Show” with Randy Carroll, Jamie Martin, and JoJo Meza on KAJA, San Antonio, Texas

“Tige And Daniel” with Tige Rodgers, Daniel Baker, and Mari Mueller on WSIX, Nashville

“Woody and the Wake-UP Call” with Woody Johnson, Dan E. Zuko, and Kayla Hanley on WCOL, Columbus, Ohio

CMA MAJOR MARKET BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

“Bud and Broadway” with Bud Ford, Jerry Broadway, and Kelly Rebal on WIL, St. Louis, Missouri

“Michael J On Air” with Michael J. Stuehler on WPOC, Baltimore, Maryland

“Mike & Amy” with Mike Chase and Amy Faust on KWJJ, Portland, Oregon

“Paul Schadt and Meg” with Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, and Geof Knight on WKKT, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, North Carolina

“The Q Morning Zoo” with Tim Tuttle, Kevin Kline, and Erica Rico on KKBQ, Houston-Galveston, Texas

CMA NATIONAL BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

“American Country Countdown” with Kix Brooks on Cumulus

“The Big D and Bubba Show” with Derek Haskins, Sean Powell, Patrick Thomas, and Carsen Humphreville on Compass Media Networks

“The Blair Garner Show” with Blair Garner on Cumulus

“The Bobby Bones Show” with Bobby Bones on iHeartMedia

“Country Gold” with Terri Clark on Westwood One

CMA SMALL MARKET RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

KCLR in Columbia, Missouri

KKNU in Eugene-Springfield, Oregon

KORA in Bryan-College Station, Texas

WCOW in La Crosse, Wisconsin

WYCT in Pensacola, Florida

CMA MEDIUM MARKET RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

CKRY in Calgary, Canada

KXKT in Omaha-Council Bluffs, Nebraska-Iowa

WBBS in Syracuse, New York

WIVK in Knoxville, Tennessee

WYRK in Buffalo-Niagara Falls, New York

CMA LARGE MARKET RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

KCYY in San Antonio, Texas

WCOL in Columbus, Ohio

WQDR in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

WQIK in Jacksonville, Florida

WSIX in Nashville, Tennessee

CMA MAJOR MARKET RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

KPLX in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

KUPL in Portland, Oregon

KWJJ in Portland, Oregon

WIL in St. Louis

WKKT in Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, North Carolina