Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Little Big Town top nominees for 2017 CMA Awards

Nominees for the 51st Annual CMA Awards were announced live today on “Good Morning America” with Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, and Little Big Town topping the list of nominees, with five and four nominations, respectively.
Reigning CMA vocal duo of the year Brothers Osborne and rising country music stars Lauren Alaina and Dustin Lynch announced the nominees in the 12 CMA Award categories live from the “GMA” studio in New York’s Times Square.
Alaina heard her name read among the nominees for new artist of the year, her first CMA nomination.
“I’m really trying not to cry, because I feel like I always cry,” Alaina said on “GMA,” adding she hoped her parents were awake to hear her name. “I’m blown away. I’m really excited, and it’s an honor.”
T.J. Osborne, who, with his brother, John Osborne, received two CMA nominations, joked about what would have happened had the duo not been nominated for vocal duo of the year, an honor they took home at last year’s CMA Awards.
“I think just even being nominated is really cool,” he said. “I will say, being the reigning duo winner, I was hoping that we would be at least nominated this time or you would have seen a complete meltdown.”
The 51st Annual CMA Awards will be hosted for the 10th time by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to the artist)
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to the artist, producer(s), and mix engineer(s))
“Better Man” - Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer(s): Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban; Producer(s): Dann Huff, Keith Urban; Mix Engineer(s): Chris Lord-Alge
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt; Producer(s): Zach Crowell; Mix Engineer(s): Zach Crowell
“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi; Producer(s): Bart Butler, Jon Pardi; Mix Engineer(s): Ryan Gore
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf; Mix Engineer(s): Eric Masse
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to the artist and producer(s))
The Breaker – Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce
From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton; Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum; Producer(s): busbee
The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Producer(s): Dave Cobb
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse
SONG OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to the songwriter(s))
“Better Man” -- Songwriter(s): Taylor Swift
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” -- Songwriter(s): Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen
“Body Like a Back Road” -- Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Dirt on My Boots” -- Songwriter(s): Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
“Tin Man” -- Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to the artist)
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to the artist)
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to the group)
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to the duo)
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Brothers Osborne
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to each artist)
Craving You – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
Funny How Time Slips Away - Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
Kill A Word - Eric Church (feat. Rhiannon Giddens)
Setting the World on Fire - Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)
Speak to a Girl - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to the musician)
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to the artist and director)
“Better Man” – Little Big Town; Director(s): Becky Fluke and Reid Long
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban; Director(s): Carter Smith
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris); Director(s): TK McKamy
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert; Director(s): Trey Fanjoy
“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne; Director(s): Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR AWARD
(Award goes to the artist)
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
Lauren Alaina
CMA SMALL MARKET BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
“Barrett, Fox & Berry” with Bill Barrett, Tim Fox, and Tracy Berry on KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Oregon
“Ben and Arnie” with Arnie Andrews and Ben Butler on WCOW, La Crosse, Wisconsin
“The Cat Pak Morning Show” with Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton on WYCT, Pensacola, Florida
“Officer Don and DeAnn” with Don Evans and DeAnn Stephens on WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
“Scotty & Cara in the Morning” with Scotty Cox and Cara Denis on KCLR, Columbia, Missouri
CMA MEDIUM MARKET BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Brent Michaels on KUZZ, Bakersfield, California
“Cash and Bradley” with Natalie Cash and Matt Bradley with KWEN, Tulsa, Oklahoma
“The Dex and Mo Show” with Bill “Dex” Poindexter and Melissa “Mo” Turner on WUSY, Chattanooga, Tennessee
“New Country Mornings” with Nancy Wilson and James Frye on WHKO, Dayton, Ohio
“Tom & Becky” with Owens and Becky Palmer on WBBS, Syracuse, New York
CMA LARGE MARKET BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
“Amanda and Jesse” with Amanda Valentine and Jesse Tack on WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
“The Boxer Show” with “Boxer” Brandon Nasby on WCOL, Columbus, Ohio
“Double-L” with Lois Lewis on KWNR, Las Vegas, Nevada
“The Randy, Jamie, and Jojo Show” with Randy Carroll, Jamie Martin, and JoJo Meza on KAJA, San Antonio, Texas
“Tige And Daniel” with Tige Rodgers, Daniel Baker, and Mari Mueller on WSIX, Nashville
“Woody and the Wake-UP Call” with Woody Johnson, Dan E. Zuko, and Kayla Hanley on WCOL, Columbus, Ohio
CMA MAJOR MARKET BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
“Bud and Broadway” with Bud Ford, Jerry Broadway, and Kelly Rebal on WIL, St. Louis, Missouri
“Michael J On Air” with Michael J. Stuehler on WPOC, Baltimore, Maryland
“Mike & Amy” with Mike Chase and Amy Faust on KWJJ, Portland, Oregon
“Paul Schadt and Meg” with Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, and Geof Knight on WKKT, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, North Carolina
“The Q Morning Zoo” with Tim Tuttle, Kevin Kline, and Erica Rico on KKBQ, Houston-Galveston, Texas
CMA NATIONAL BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
“American Country Countdown” with Kix Brooks on Cumulus
“The Big D and Bubba Show” with Derek Haskins, Sean Powell, Patrick Thomas, and Carsen Humphreville on Compass Media Networks
“The Blair Garner Show” with Blair Garner on Cumulus
“The Bobby Bones Show” with Bobby Bones on iHeartMedia
“Country Gold” with Terri Clark on Westwood One
CMA SMALL MARKET RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
KCLR in Columbia, Missouri
KKNU in Eugene-Springfield, Oregon
KORA in Bryan-College Station, Texas
WCOW in La Crosse, Wisconsin
WYCT in Pensacola, Florida
CMA MEDIUM MARKET RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
CKRY in Calgary, Canada
KXKT in Omaha-Council Bluffs, Nebraska-Iowa
WBBS in Syracuse, New York
WIVK in Knoxville, Tennessee
WYRK in Buffalo-Niagara Falls, New York
CMA LARGE MARKET RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
KCYY in San Antonio, Texas
WCOL in Columbus, Ohio
WQDR in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
WQIK in Jacksonville, Florida
WSIX in Nashville, Tennessee
CMA MAJOR MARKET RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
KPLX in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
KUPL in Portland, Oregon
KWJJ in Portland, Oregon
WIL in St. Louis
WKKT in Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, North Carolina