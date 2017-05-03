Comedian Jim Gaffigan's wife Jeannie in recovery after brain surgery

Comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan revealed earlier this week that his wife, Jeannie, has undergone emergency surgery.
In a post on his Facebook page, he said she had a large, life-threatening tumor around her brain stem.
"After nine hours of urgent surgery the tumor was completely removed," Gaffigan wrote. "She is now recovering at home. We thank you for your continued prayers."
He also shared a photo of two of his children in bed with Jeannie, captioned, "Mom takes care of us. Now we take care of her."
In addition to well-wishes on Facebook, Gaffigan also linked to the post on Twitter, that had received many tweets of support.
@JimGaffigan @jeanniegaffigan Good luck to you both, Jim.— Bryan Bishop (@BaldBryan) May 2, 2017
@JimGaffigan @jeanniegaffigan You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. F is for funny but also family, friends and fans. Lean on us for support. Healing vibes— Don Cowger (@dcowger) May 3, 2017
@JimGaffigan @jeanniegaffigan So many prayers coming your way.... Godspeed in your recovery.— Drew Powell (@thedrewpowell) May 2, 2017
Jeannie, herself a writer, producer and director who worked with her husband on "The Jim Gaffigan Show," shared an update on Instagram, assuring fans, "I'm alive!"
The two married in 2003 and have five children together. Gaffigan frequently tells stories of his family in his stand-up routines and shares photos of them on social media.