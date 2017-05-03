Comedian Jim Gaffigan's wife Jeannie in recovery after brain surgery

May 3, 2017, 10:07 AM ET
PHOTO: Jim Gaffigan and Jeannie Gaffigan attend a screening of Sony Pictures Classics "Norman" hosted by The Cinema Society with NARS & AVION at the Whitby Hotel, on April 12, 2017, in New York City. Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Jim Gaffigan and Jeannie Gaffigan attend a screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "Norman" hosted by The Cinema Society with NARS & AVION at the Whitby Hotel, on April 12, 2017, in New York City.

Comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan revealed earlier this week that his wife, Jeannie, has undergone emergency surgery.

In a post on his Facebook page, he said she had a large, life-threatening tumor around her brain stem.

"After nine hours of urgent surgery the tumor was completely removed," Gaffigan wrote. "She is now recovering at home. We thank you for your continued prayers."

He also shared a photo of two of his children in bed with Jeannie, captioned, "Mom takes care of us. Now we take care of her."

In addition to well-wishes on Facebook, Gaffigan also linked to the post on Twitter, that had received many tweets of support.

Jeannie, herself a writer, producer and director who worked with her husband on "The Jim Gaffigan Show," shared an update on Instagram, assuring fans, "I'm alive!"

I'm coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I'm alive!

A post shared by @jeanniegaffigan on May 1, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

The two married in 2003 and have five children together. Gaffigan frequently tells stories of his family in his stand-up routines and shares photos of them on social media.

Happy Easter

A post shared by Jim Gaffigan (@jimgaffigan) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

The loudest family presently in Japan.

A post shared by Jim Gaffigan (@jimgaffigan) on Mar 23, 2017 at 2:59am PDT