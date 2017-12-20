Comedians mock 'haunted' Trump robot at Disney World

President Donald Trump’s new life-size robot made its debut at Walt Disney World on Tuesday, but the robot’s physical appearance caused a stir on the late-night TV scene where one host called it something that belonged in a haunted house.

“Now, I know this show is on at 12:30 and you're trying to go to sleep, but you've got to look at this thing,” “Late Night” host Seth Meyers said Tuesday. “Disney World, is that supposed to go in the haunted mansion?

“Look at that hair! Did you paint some glue on his head and then throw the wig from 10 feet away,” he added.

From tonight’s #LNSM: Disney World’s animatronic Donald Trump is a sight to behold. ?? pic.twitter.com/iGo1cVVio5 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) December 20, 2017

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon also got in on the fun.

Audio-Animatronics figure of Pres. Trump set to make its debut at Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents in Florida. https://t.co/p2FVMsP4Sk pic.twitter.com/Ev9UwHCLIZ — ABC News (@ABC) December 19, 2017

“They added Trump to the Hall of Presidents. You can tell it's Trump's robot, because Putin's backstage controlling it,” Fallon joked. “Yeah, he's really making an impact at Disney. Today he deported Aladdin and he gave Scrooge McDuck a tax break.”

Fallon also created a mock commercial for the new Disney exhibit that showed the Trump bot slurring his words and muddling a presidential speech.

Lincoln: Why do bad things always happen to me in theaters? pic.twitter.com/IOGjJOkLrS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 20, 2017

Walt Disney Parks & Resorts announced on Monday that it would add Trump to the popular Magic Kingdom attraction.

“As has been the tradition with every new president since the attraction debuted, an Audio-Animatronics figure of President Donald J. Trump has been added to the show,” Disney said in a statement.

“President Trump personally recorded remarks exclusively for The Hall of Presidents, just as each sitting president has done for the attraction since the early 1990s,” the statement added.

Disney said the Trump figure would feature the “latest advances in technology that enable smoother and more lifelike movements,” but the attraction got mixed reviews on Twitter. Some users said the figure looked more like actor Jon Voight than Trump, and others remarked the robot had a resemblance to Trump's rival, Hillary Clinton.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney World and ABC News.