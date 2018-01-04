Corey Feldman is defending himself against critics of a new film project he hopes to produce that he said would expose several alleged predators in Hollywood.

The teen heartthrob-turned-executive producer sat down with ABC News' Amy Robach for an interview that aired today on "Good Morning America" to discuss his new Lifetime movie "A Tale of Two Coreys." He also responded to recent backlash for the aforementioned project he's trying to produce.

"The bottom line is, I'm not an accuser," Feldman, 46, said. "I am a victim and a survivor. I have done what I have done to try to help other people, it's true. But at the end of the day, I'm a producer of a movie."

Feldman last year publicly named the two men he claims molested him, but now says he knows names of more alleged predators in Hollywood, including those he said abused his friend, child star Corey Haim.

Feldman said he told police about his abuse in 1993 but an investigation was never pursued. After apparently going missing for years, the recordings of Feldman's interview with police were recovered in December and turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Feldman hopes a new investigation is launched into those men. The LAPD would not comment on the matter.

Feldman is attempting to raise $1 million through crowdfunding for his "truth campaign." He said the money would fund a feature that would exposes other alleged abusers in Hollywood that he claims he knew of during his early career.

When asked by Robach about why he wouldn't name the other alleged abusers, Feldman said, "I can't legally do that."

"I'll be taken into court and it will cost me millions of dollars that I don't have to defend myself," he said, adding that he has not been offered any free legal protection if he were to reveal more names.

Feldman said he has yet to see "a credible lawyer" offer him legal protection, adding that "until it happens or until the movie is made," there's nothing he can do.

"When a lawyer wants to offer me the proper protection for free, I'll be glad to go forward. Period."

Until then, "A Tale of Two Coreys" is a "watered down" version of Feldman's life and friendship with Haim, he said. Feldman has previously spoken out about how the trauma of pedophilia allegedly contributed to the death of Haim.

"It does vary from the truth and what you see in the film as the ideal of Corey [Haim] being taken into a trailer by a man in a suit, that's not really how it happened, but that's how the lawyers made me say it happened," Feldman said.

"I can't say exactly how it happened," he added. "Because I wasn't there, I would be sued for defamation. However, I can put it in a film as part of a story line. And that's what I intend to do."

Haim, who passed away from pneumonia in 2010, starred alongside Feldman in films like "The Lost Boys" and "License to Drive," but according to Feldman the stars' relationship off-screen was "volatile."

"Every day it was either we were, like, closer than brothers or we were at war," Feldman said of his relationship with Haim. "I mean we got into fistfights. But we loved each other that much. That's what brothers do," he said.

Feldman said he knows the names of Haim's alleged abusers and that his late friend told him his story including details of what happened.

"That needs to be told. That person who did that damage to him and raped him at 13 years old needs to be exposed," he said.

Haim's mother previously told ABC News of Feldman, "I am not willing to discuss or respond to anything Corey Feldman has to say. He shouldn't be talking about my kid. I wish he would talk about himself only and leave my son out of it."

But Feldman is undeterred, telling Robach he will continue to fight to produce this other project to honor Haim.

"He's the one who asked me to do it. I'm doing this for him, for his memory."

"A Tale of Two Coreys" premieres this Saturday, Jan. 6, on Lifetime.