In his first release since a gunman interrupted his performance in October, killing dozens, Jason Aldean croons on a new ballad called "You Make It Easy."

The country singer announced his new song, and subsequent new album, on social media today.

"2018 is here and that means new music! Here is the first single from the new album 'Rearview Town,’ called 'You Make It Easy,'" he tweeted. "Let us know what you think about it."

The album, "Rearview Town," is due April 13 on shelves and on digital streaming services.

Aldean, 40, sings on his new love song: "You make it easy/lovin' up on you/Make it easy/with every little thing you do/You're my sunshine in the darkest days/My better half, my saving grace/You make me who I want to be."

"You Make It Easy" is the first release since Aldean was performing onstage Oct. 1, 2017 when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500 others.