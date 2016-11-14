The competition intensifies for the five remaining couples on tonight's "Dancing with the Stars" semifinals, as the celebrities each take part in a Trio Dance in addition to a solo routine.

At the end of the night, one couple will be sent home, and four will head to the finals.

Former pro football player Calvin Johnson Jr. is one of the five celebs fighting for a spot in the finals, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

He told ABC News he never pictured himself being in this position when he started out. "I never knew where it would take me," he added. "I just put my head down and tried to work my butt off each week and see where I landed, you know?"

Johnson, 31, faces stiff competition from another athlete, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, who admitted that even her intense training for the 2016 Olympics in Rio didn't prepare her for Monday's challenge.

"For gymnastics, training for a final is just doing the same thing over and over again with more repetition," she explained. "And here it's like every week, you have to get more creative than you were last week."

The couples will dance to the following songs (in alphabetical order):

Laurie Hernandez & Valentin Chmerkovskiy – Foxtrot – “Hollow” by Tori Kelly

James Hinchcliffe & Sharna Burgess – Argentine Tango – “Santa Maria” by Gotan Project

Calvin Johnson Jr. & Lindsay Arnold – Tango – “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes

Terra Jolé & Sasha Farber – Rumba – “Scars to Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara

Jana Kramer & Gleb Savchenko – Quickstep – “Go Mama” by Wayne Beckford



The couples plus a third dancer will perform to the following songs for the Trio Dance (in alphabetical order):

Laurie Hernandez & Valentin Chmerkovskiy with Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Samba – “Magalenha” by Sergio Mendes

James Hinchcliffe & Sharna Burgess with Jenna Johnson – Jive – “Gimme Some Lovin’” by The Spencer Davis Group

Calvin Johnson Jr. & Lindsay Arnold with Witney Carson – Salsa – “Limbo” by Daddy Yankee

Terra Jolé & Sasha Farber with Artem Chigvintsev – Tango – “Hideaway” by Kiesza

Jana Kramer & Gleb Savchenko with Alan Bersten – Paso Doblé – “Kill of the Night” by Gin Wigmore

