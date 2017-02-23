Director Damien Chazelle’s musical “La La Land” is favored to win big at this year’s Oscars, and it’s only his third film.

Chazelle, 32, is nominated for an Oscar for best director for “La La Land,” a film he'd been trying to make for years.

“I remember, especially, all the years where it just seemed like the movie would never get made,” Chazelle said in an interview on ABC News’ “Popcorn with Peter Travers.” “We started developing it -- my producers and I -- back in 2010 … Part of why I went off and made ‘Whiplash’ was because this didn’t seem like it had a shot of actually getting off the ground.”

Chazelle wrote “La La Land” before his Oscar-nominated screenplay for the 2014 film “Whiplash.”

“We wrote this thing as a kind of pie-in-the-sky, you know, idea, thinking, ‘Sure, you know, we’ll make this when we can make this,’” Chazelle said. “So what I wrote on the page, what I sort of conceived there right in the moment, was essentially what you see right there on the screen. It’s just, we had no concrete, realistic road map for actually getting it off the ground.”

Following the success of “Whiplash” –- which stars Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons, who won a best supporting actor Oscar for his role -– Chazelle was finally able to make the film the way he wanted to.

“Our stubbornness ultimately, I think, won out,” Chazelle said jokingly. “We kind of annoyed people enough that finally they were like, ‘OK, we’ll let you make it.’”

With 14 Oscar nominations this year, “La La Land” ties with the films “All About Eve” and “Titanic” for the most nominations ever.

Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP Photo

Here are five things to know about the Oscar-nominated director.

1. He was born and raised in Rhode Island

Though “La La Land” is set in Los Angeles, where Chazelle lives, he’s from the East Coast.

He was born in Providence, Rhode Island, but moved to Los Angeles after college. Growing up, Chazelle said he only knew of Los Angeles through movies he watched, which often portrayed the city's traffic jams.

“That to me was L.A.,” Chazelle said. “I came to L.A., and realized it has its charms and eventually I fell in love with L.A.”

This idea provided the inspiration for the opening scene of “La La Land,” which takes place during a traffic jam on a Los Angeles freeway.

“I liked the idea of trying to start this movie with the very thing that we most associate in a negative way with L.A., which is people stuck in traffic, and tried to see could there be something beautiful about that,” Chazelle said.

2. He didn’t always love musicals

As a kid, Chazelle said, he would “cringe” when people started singing in a movie, but he eventually fell “head over heels” for musicals.

He said he made “La La Land” with the hope of trying to update the language of the old musicals he loved. “I just don’t think we see movies like that anymore,” he said.

Some of Chazelle’s favorite musicals include “Singing in the Rain,” “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” and those starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

“I do think that musicals are this incredibly emotional expressive genre that just allows you to do things that other genres don’t allow you to do. I think there’s so much freedom in musicals,” said Chazelle.

3. “Whiplash” is based on his experience playing drums

Chazelle wrote “Whiplash” based on his experiences of being a drummer in a competitive jazz band. He admitted he rarely plays the drums these days.

“I’ve got the drum set sitting in my garage gathering dust basically. If I try to play it, the neighbors complain,” he said. “I used to play music a lot, but at this point … the closest I get to playing music is making a movie about music.”

4. He’s known “La La Land” score composer Justin Hurwitz since college

“La La Land” composer Justin Hurwitz, who also composed the score for Chazelle’s movies “Whiplash” and “Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench,” is nominated for an Oscar for best original score.

Chazelle met Hurwitz at Harvard, where they played in a band together and were roommates.

“We initially met in a rock band. I was playing drums, and he was playing piano,” Chazelle recalled. “I think our rock star dreams were promptly dashed, but we did find that we both shared a love of movies and love of musicals. And so conversations in college about what to do about the musical as a genre are what ultimately led to ‘La La Land.’”

5. He was the youngest to ever win best director in Golden Globes history

When Chazelle took home a Golden Globe this year for “La La Land,” he became the youngest ever to win for best director.

He beat out “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins, “Manchester by the Sea” director Kenneth Lonergan, “Nocturnal Animals” director Tom Ford and “Hacksaw Ridge” director Mel Gibson.