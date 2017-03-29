How 'Dance Moms' may continue without Abby Lee Miller

Shortly after "Dance Moms" choreographer Abby Lee Miller announced she was quitting the Lifetime reality series, a source from the TV network told ABC News they can continue without her.

The network plans to have guest choreographers fill in for Miller, the source said. Former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke is among those who are scheduled to appear on the show in the future.

"The current season of 'Dance Moms' that finished taping last week was shorter than normal because of Abby [Lee Miller]’s schedule," the source said. "Cheryl Burke will appear as a guest choreographer, as is standard practice when Abby is unavailable. Other choreographers that have or will appear on 'Dance Moms' include Debbie Allen, Travis Payne, Aisha Francis, Erin Babbs, Nakul Dev Mahajan and Laurieann Gibson, among others."

Lifetime has not released an official statement about the status of the series.

Earlier this week, Miller, 50, announced that she was quitting "Dance Moms" due to disagreements with a producer. "Dance Moms," which focuses on Miller's relationships with her dancers and their parents, premiered in 2011.

"For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged, and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award-winning routines, themes and costuming to no avail. Today, I was so proud that I went against the producer's idea (once again) to enter a command performance of one of my favorite numbers," she wrote on Instagram.

"I don't have a problem working with any kid," the post continued, "I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people's children successful. I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected, and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like that."

The drama continues off-screen, too. Miller is awaiting sentencing in a fraud case for which she could face prison time, according to the Associated Press.