'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller reports to prison

“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller arrived at 12:25 p.m. to the Federal Correctional Complex, Satellite Prison Camp, in Victorville, California, on Wednesday according to a public information officer at the prison.

Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud earlier this year.

However, U.S. District Court Judge Joy Flowers Conti told Miller she could transition to a halfway house after serving 10 months of her sentence.

"A year and a day. It sounds like a movie title. It's surreal to me," Miller said in an interview with ABC News in May. “I'm going to pretend I’m in a movie and we're on set and I’m there for 10 months and that's the way it's going to be."

According to ABC affiliate WTAE in Pittsburgh, where Miller was tried, she was also ordered to pay $40,000 in fines and to spend two years on supervised release.

Miller, 50, was indicted on fraud charges in 2015 for allegedly hiding about $775,000 in income to gain better terms to restructure her debt. She was also accused of bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it. However, the reality TV star, who pleaded guilty in 2016, she was "not intentionally" trying to hide anything and "wasn't trying to hurt anyone."

After her sentencing, Miller said that she planned to spend her time behind bars reading, writing and learning Spanish.

An attorney for Miller did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.