'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller talks new show after prison sentence

Former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is already looking past prison.

Miller, 51, who was sentenced Tuesday to one year and a day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud and for bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it, told E! News: "Someone's already called me to be there to start saying shoot. We're ready with cameras. We're ready to go."

"I think I'll be ready to go," she continued. "If worse comes to worse, I'm a good teacher. I'm good at what I do. I have an eye for detail. I can take a beginner kid that has never danced in their lives and I can teach them something or I can take a really advanced dancer and I can make them into a professional."

Along with her prison sentence, Miller was ordered to pay $40,000 in fines and spend two years on supervised release after leaving jail, according to ABC affiliate WTAE in Pittsburgh.

Miller was originally indicted in 2015 on fraud charges for allegedly hiding $775,000 in income from bankruptcy creditors. The dance instructor pleaded guilty in 2016. She must report to prison in the next 44 days.

Miller also hopes that along with working on her "new show," she can continue her businesses while in prison, but admitted, "Maybe I'm fooling myself and I won't be able to do any work."

Still, Miller did seem remorseful saying, "I've made mistakes. I have to pay for those mistakes. I feel like the whole case could have been handled differently."

"It is surreal," she added. "How does a nice Catholic girl end up going to prison for a year? It's crazy."