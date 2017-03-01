The cast of season 24 of the hit reality TV show "Dancing With the Stars" was announced live on ABC News' "Good Morning America" today.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan and actor Mr. T are among the stars who will be battling each other for the coveted mirror ball trophy this season.

Here is a round-up and introduction of all of the stars who will learn to salsa during this upcoming season.

Nancy Kerrigan

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Nancy Kerrigan, 47, is a former figure skater who took home a silver medal in the 1994 Olympic games and a bronze medal in the 1992 Olympic games. Kerrigan became ensnared in one of the U.S. figure-skating world's most notorious scandals when she was attacked with a baton following a practice session on Jan. 6, 1994.

It was later revealed that the mastermind behind her attack was the ex-husband of her rival, fellow American figure skater Tonya Harding. Harding eventually pleaded guilty to charges related to the attack. Kerrigan is currently executive producing an upcoming documentary, "Why Don't You Lose 5 Lbs," which looks at the epidemic of eating disorders in sports.

Fun Fact: The real-life saga of Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding was made into a stage musical "Tonya and Nancy: The Rock Opera" in 2015.

Simone Biles

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Biles, 19, is an Olympic gymnast who became America's sweetheart during her stint at the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she took home four gold medals and one bronze medal. The 4-foot 8-inch Ohio native's teammate, Laurie Hernandez, took home the mirror ball trophy last season on "DWTS."

Fun Fact: Biles said in an interview with "GMA" that she has a crush on Zac Efron.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Charo is a Spanish-American actress and musician who rose to fame during the 1970's. Recently, she has been performing a solo show in Las Vegas, "Charo in Concert: A Musical Sensation." Though she is known worldwide by just "Charo," the Murcia, Spain, native's given name is Maria Rosario Pilar Martinez Molina Baeza. Charo learned guitar at a young age from the world-famous flamenco guitarist Andrés Segovia. Charo is also an animal-rights activist and member of PETA.

Fun Fact: Charo's catch-phrase is "chuchi-chuchi," which she said came from a nickname she had for her dog, Chuchillo, in an interview that aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Mr. T

Jenny Anderson/WireImage via Getty Images

Lawrence Tureaud, who goes by "Mr. T," is a former professional wrestler and an actor. He has appeared in "Rocky III" and even starred in his own reality TV show, "I Pity the Fool."

Mr. T grew up in Chicago as the youngest in a family of 12 children. During his time as a professional wrestler, he was at one point the partner of Hulk Hogan in WrestleMania I. In 2015, Mr. T was inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame. He has also released a music album that encourages children and young people to make good decisions.

Fun Fact: Mr. T was the star of an animated cartoon show, "Mister T," during the 1980's.

Bonner Bolton

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bolton, 29, is a professional bull rider turned model. The Texan native made headlines after he landed on his head while dismounting a bull during a competition in 2016. He splintered his C-2 vertebra during the accident and was temporarily paralyzed. Bolton made a remarkable recovery after getting surgery on his spine, and soon after, signed a contract with IMG Models.

Fun Fact: Bolton worked as the stunt double for Scott Eastwood in the film "The Longest Ride."

Heather Morris

JB Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images

Morris, 30, is best known for her role as Brittany Pierce in the musical TV series "Glee," and for her role in the film "Spring Breakers." Morris is a veteran of dancing competitions -- she rose to fame on season 2 of "So You Think You Can Dance." Morris currently lives in Los Angeles and has two young sons.

Fun Fact: Morris previously worked as a backup dancer for Beyonce.

David Ross

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Ross, 39, is a former professional baseball player who most recently was the catcher for the Chicago Cubs. He has won two World Series titles from stints with two different MLB teams. Ross will be the first baseball player to compete on "DWTS." His book, "Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages," is being published in May.

Fun Fact: The MLB veteran has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves.

Normani Kordei

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kordei is one of the singers from the American Music Award-winning girl band "Fifth Harmony." The group's triple-platinum single, "Work from Home," was a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kordei was born in Atlanta, Georgia, but raised mostly in New Orleans, Louisiana. When she is not performing, she also spends her time as a global ambassador for the American Cancer Society, citing her mother's fight against breast cancer as her inspiration for getting involved in with the American Cancer Society.

Fun Fact: "I kind of have an alter-ego," Kordei said in an interview with KTLA-TV. "Beyonce has Sasha Fierce. For me, it's Beyonce."

Rashad Jennings

Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images

Jennings is a former NFL running back who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Oakland Raiders, and most recently the New York Giants. Jennings is also the founder of the Rashad Jennings Foundation, which helps make education fun for young people and provides mentoring programs, and also promotes health and fitness.

Fun Fact: Last year, 30,000 children read over 167,000 books as a part of the Rashad Jennings Foundation's reading challenge.

Chris Kattan

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage via Getty Images

Chris Kattan, 46, rose to fame as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," and for his role on the hit TV show, "The Middle." Kattan joined the cast of SNL in March 1996. He has also appeared in the films "The Last Film Festival," "Hollywood and Wine" and the animated movie, "Foodfight!"

Fun Fact: Kattan's iconic skits with Will Ferrell on "SNL" eventually became the movie "A Night at the Roxbury."

Erika Jayne

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jayne is a dance club musician and reality TV star who has had nine No. 1's on the U.S. Billboard dance club chart. Her first No. 1 hit, "Rollercoaster," debuted in 2007. Most recently, Jayne has become known for being the fan favorite in season 6 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Fun Fact: Jayne is currently ranked No. 42 on Billboard's 100 Greatest of All Time Dance Club Artists.

Nick Viall

Phillippe Bosse/ABC

Viall, 36, has been searching for true love on this season of "The Bachelor" after he was rejected by Bachelorette Andi Dorfman. The Wisconsin native is one of 11 siblings and is close with his family. He enjoys beach volleyball and is a big Green Bay Packers fan.

Fun Fact: Viall told ABC News that the one thing he always keeps in his fridge is Cholula hot sauce.