For "Dancing With the Stars" finalist Rashad Jennings, this week's finale could be the biggest prize the NFL star has ever taken home.

In an exclusive clip shared with ABC News, Jennings speaks to his partner Emma Slater about why this means so much to him and his mother. Jennings is one of three final pairings still alive when "DWTS" returns tonight for the finale.

"I was talking to my mom and she brought up how close I am right now to possibly winning," he said. "We laughed because I've never won at anything."

The former New York Giants running back admits he's always been close but has never won a championship or even a playoff game.

"That's why in rehearsals, I work so hard," he told Slater after she said, "You're kidding!"

He added: "Nothing has ever just been handed to me."

The other two pairings still alive include Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy, and David Ross and Lindsay Arnold.

"Dancing With the Stars" returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.