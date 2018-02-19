Daniel Craig's bespoke Aston Martin Vanquish up for auction

Agent 007 is saying goodbye to his beloved Aston Martin.

Auction house Christie's will sell Daniel Craig's bespoke 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish in April. Craig, who starred as the fictional British spy in 2006's "Casino Royale," worked with Aston Martin to personalize the Centenary Edition Vanquish, one of only 100 that were produced to celebrate the automaker's 100th anniversary. Craig's model has a serial number of 007, of course.

His midnight-blue Vanquish features a deep blue, hand-stitched interior (Craig prefers "denim and dark colors," according to Christie's) and is U.S. street ready. Other attributes include a 6.0-liter V12 engine and automatic transmission with a top speed of 183 mph. Christie's estimates the car to be worth between $400,000 to $600,000.

Ryan Handt/Christies

All proceeds will benefit The Opportunity Network, a New York-based nonprofit that works with students from underrepresented communities to develop the skills, knowledge and passions they need to succeed in college.

"This Aston Martin Vanquish is a tour de force of automobile engineering and a distinct pleasure to drive," Craig said in a statement. "While I will miss it, I am keen to further the very important work of The Opportunity Network with its sale."

The Vanquish will be on view at Christie's Los Angeles gallery from Feb. 27 to March 3 before the April 20 auction in New York City. The winner, in addition to owning arguably one of the hottest Aston Martins ever built, will also be able to visit Aston Martin's headquarters in Gaydon, England, and get a behind-the-scenes tour with company executives.