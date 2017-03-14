Dave Franco and Alison Brie are married.

The two actors are officially husband and wife, their reps confirmed to People magazine.

Brie, who has starred in feature films as well as the TV shows "Mad Men" and "Community," debuted her engagement ring in August 2015 on the red carpet of her movie "Sleeping With Other People."

Franco, 31, who is the brother of actor James Franco, has been linked to Brie, 34, since 2012.

The duo haven't spoken much about each other over the years, preferring to keep their private lives low-key. But Brie did tell "Good Morning America" in 2015 how "very exciting" her engagement was.

She also joked, "This old thing?" after "GMA" host Lara Spencer mentioned her beautiful ring.

Brie told People that Franco is "just the sweetest man I know. And he’s so funny and incredible in every way.”