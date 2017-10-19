David Blaine is defending himself against an allegation of sexual assault, his attorney told ABC News in a statement.

The magician has been accused of raping a former model in London in 2004 when she was 21 years old, according to an interview the alleged victim gave to The Daily Beast.

“My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004. If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide," Blaine’s attorney, Marty Singer, said.

A representative for Scotland Yard confirmed to ABC News that authorities are investigating a claim and added that the report was filed last November.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Scotland Yard did not name Blaine or the alleged victim.