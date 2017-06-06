David Bowie's widow pays tribute to her late husband on their 25th wedding anniversary

Tuesday would have been the 25th wedding anniversary of David Bowie and his wife, supermodel Iman.

To mark the occasion, Iman has posted a touching tribute to her late husband on her social media sites -- a black-and-white photo of Bowie holding an umbrella while gently kissing her forehead.

Along with the image, which was taken by Bruce Weber, is a note that reads, "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again."

Iman has posted a number of online tributes declaring her enduring love for the rock icon since his death on Jan. 10, 2016, from cancer at the age of 69.

The couple were married on June, 6, 1992, in Florence, Italy. Iman gave birth to their only child together, daughter Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones, in August of 2000.